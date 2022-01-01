Chicken King Food Truckers
Come in and enjoy!
292 South La Cienega Boulevard
Location
292 South La Cienega Boulevard
Beverly Hills CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!
Heroic Italian
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Blazin' Birds
LA's Hottest Chicken Scene! Delicious Hot Chicken!