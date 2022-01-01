Go
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

Come in and enjoy! Always offer a 2 for 1 Pizza or Lasagna Special.

8430 W Silver Spring Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 Piece Meal Deal$27.95
8 Pieces Fried Mixed Chicken, Lg Fries, Pint Coleslaw, 6 Dinner Rolls & 2 Lt Soda
20 Piece Meal Deal$42.95
20 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Large Fries, 6 Rolls, Pint Coleslaw & 2 Liter Soda
12 Piece Meal Deal$32.55
12 Pieces Mixed Chicken , Large Fries, 6 Rolls, Pint Coleslaw & 2 Liter Soda
Leg$1.90
Wing$1.55
28 Piece Meal Deal$51.45
16 Piece Meal Deal$38.35
16 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Large Fries, 6 Rolls, Pint Coleslaw & 2 Liter Soda
10 Piece Meal Deal$30.25
10 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Large Fries, 6 Rolls, Pint of Coleslaw & 2 Liter Soda
Forks
Napkins
Location

8430 W Silver Spring Dr

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

