Chicken Shack

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2586 Churn Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1713 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Size Entree$11.29
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, gravy, bacon & cheddar waffle, chives, brown sugar pecan butter, & bourbon maple syrup
Buffalo Fries$9.69
Buffalo chicken bites, pepperjack, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch, & chives
8 Fingers & Fries$17.79
3 Fingers & Fries$9.29
BBQ Fried Chicken Salad$11.49
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Mimi's BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, cherry tomato, onion straws, & house-made ranch
Shoestring Fries$3.62
The House Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, parmesan, avocado, cherry tomatos, red onion, hardboiled egg, & house-made agave mustard
5 Fingers & Fries$12.49
Ranch
Kids Tenders & Fries$7.29

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2586 Churn Creek Rd

Redding CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
