Chickies - Gelato/Events

Come in and enjoy!

211 W Englewood Ave

Popular Items

Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**$13.95
Ian Beat Box Sandwich$13.95
West Englewood Avenue Wrap$13.95
Cap’n Munch Wrap$13.95
French Fries$3.00
Cap'n Munch Sandwich$13.95
Rina's Famous Poppers Regular$9.95
Popcorn Chicken Original$9.95
1/2 Cap’n Munch Sandwich$7.95
Beat Box Popcorn Chicken Regular$9.95

211 W Englewood Ave

Teaneck NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
