Chicking Out

Grilled Chicken and more.
Come in and enjoy!

23227 Gosling Rd



Popular Items

8 Pc Family Pack$22.99
8 Piece of Grilled Chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Two of your favorite sides, two biscuits and salsa included. Serves 3-4 people.
Mac & Cheese (8oz)$2.99
Veggies Italian Mix$2.49
Mashed Potatoes (8oz)$2.99
Rice (8 Oz)$2.49
5 PC Chicken Tenders$7.99
Grilled chicken tenders 5 PC with our delicious traditional flavor.
Whole Chicken$14.99
Whole grilled chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Simply delicious!
Biscuit$1.00
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Try our delicious Chicken Quesadilla. Two large flour tortillas filled with cheddar cheese, guacamole and our delicious traditional grilled chicken.
Location

23227 Gosling Rd

Spring TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
