Chick'n Headz

Our online ordering system will reflect different hours of availability than our actual hours of operation. Please call us to schedule your order when online ordering is not disabled. You'll typically see this during our peak times. PREPAYMENT IS REQUIRED on ALL PHONE ORDERS. We are open until 8pm Tue-Sat and until 6pm on Sun.
Please call us at 479-435-9511 for large orders.

CHICKEN WINGS

3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

Straight Fries$2.69
Dinner Roll$0.89
20PC Traditional Wings$26.00
20pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to two) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.
Side of Ranch Dressing$0.79
10PC Traditional Wings$14.00
10pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLL NOT INCLUDED.
FLAT Fries
10pc Boneless Wings$12.00
Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)
Catfish Fillet$3.79
Crispy fillet size 3-5oz
6PC Traditional Wings$9.00
Side of Wing Sauce$1.29
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Fayetteville AR

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
