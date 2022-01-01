Go
Chick'nCone

Handheld chicken and waffles! #socluckingood

2656 Main Street, Suite 140

Popular Items

Chick'nSandwich$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nCone$8.29
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Waffle Crunch Shake$4.59
Chick'nCone Meal$12.49
Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Water$1.75
20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!
4pc Tender Meal$12.49
Fries$3.89
Mac N Cheese$3.50
Sandwich Meal$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
3pc Tender Meal$11.49
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

