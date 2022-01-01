Go
Toast

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blk Chicken BLT$16.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, country white bread.
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Chicken Soup$7.00
orzo pasta, roast chicken, lemon, oregano
1/2 Roasted Chicken$24.00
fingerling potatoes, fennel, broccolini, carrots, lemon herb jus
Sergeant Pepper 16$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, provolone, cup & char pepperoni
Chx Parm Sand$15.00
breaded chicken cutlet, gravy, mozzarella, herb ricotta spread, seeded roll.
Salmon BLT$18.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, country white bread
Old School 16$18.00
Tomato, mozzarella, provolone, olive oil.
Crispy Garlic Shrimp$18.00
arugula, cilantro, pickled onions, sweet & sour aioli, ciabatta bread
See full menu

Location

1807 Washington Avenue

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Quick Fixx

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rex at the Royal

No reviews yet

REX at The Royal provides guests with transformed southern fare, a full bar, daytime cafe and curated bottle-shop housed in the historical Royal Theatre, known as a staple in the rich cultural history of the City of Philadelphia for its role as a hub for Black culture and artistry, including film-making and live music, during the 20th century. REX at The Royal, now operating out of the newly-renovated theatre, maintains key tenets of the historical site including a stage for live music performances, as well as sweeping arches and other details sustained from the original design. REX at The Royal cuisine pays homage to the great early 20th-century African-American chefs who adapted traditional southern fare to Philadelphia’s urban landscape. The concept’s foundation lies in the Lowcountry cuisine of the Southeast Atlantic coast, influenced as it was by the grains and traditions of the African diaspora melded with the local agriculture and fisheries.

American Sardine Bar

No reviews yet

Open Tues-Sun
Tues-Thurs 4-11pm
Fri- Sun 12-11pm
info@americansardinebar.com

L'Anima

No reviews yet

Contemporary Italian BYO

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston