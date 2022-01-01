Go
Chicky's

Come try our famous peri-peri chicken flamed grilled to order!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

248-43 Jericho Tpke • $

Avg 4.3 (1256 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries/Regular$3.99
Chicky's Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Wings 6 pc.$9.99
ORIGINAL CHICKY’S SANDWICH$7.49
Fried Chicken, Chickys sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a brioche bun.
CHICKY’S SPICY SANDWICH$11.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chicky's Sauce ( Comes standard with Chickys hot... choose a different sauce if you cannot handle it) Served on a Brioche bun
Chicky's N' Chips$13.49
Boneless Fried Chicken sauced with your choice of sauce. Topped with fresh jalapenos, onions, and chickys cheese. Drizzled with chickys sauce.
Chicky's Over Rice Large$9.99
Chicky's Jumbo Tenders$9.99
Chicky’s Nashville$11.49
Mac N Chicky's (Copy)$8.99
Fried Chicken breast, with Macaroni and Cheese. Topped off with Chickys Sauce served on a brioche bun.
GRILLED CHICKY’S SANDWICH$8.99
Grilled Chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Chickys Sauce. Served on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

248-43 Jericho Tpke

Bellerose NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

