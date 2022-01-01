Chico restaurants you'll love
Chico's top cuisines
Must-try Chico restaurants
11 Beach Hut Deli
146 W. 2nd St., Chico
|Popular items
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
PIZZA
The Commons
2412 Park Ave, Chico
|Popular items
|Byron's Hawaiian
|$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno bacon
|The Old Timer
|$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and black olives
|Basic Pepperoni
|$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tender Loving Coffee
365 E 6th St., Chico
|Popular items
|Vegan Southwest Burrito
|$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
|The Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with roma tomato, red onion basil, Ciao non dairy cheese and red pepper aioli on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
|BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
J’s Tacos & Beer
900 Cherry Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Adobada Fries
|$12.00
French Fries, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa
|Adobada Mulita
|$5.00
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa
|Asada Mulita
|$7.00
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa
Burban Kitchen
1925 Market Place, Chico
|Popular items
|The Carlos Burger
|$16.00
5-Dot Ranch ground steak, cooked medium, Orland Farmstead Creamery jalapeno queso fresco, avocado mash, marinated tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, on a brioche bun and served with fries.
|Spicy Buddha For 2
|$20.00
Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron Vodka, Agave, Fresh Lemon, Serrano Chili Pepper, Bundaberg Ginger Beer
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken, breaded and fried, and served with fries.
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
|Popular items
|Family Famous Fry
|$8.29
Family Portion Famous Fries for 4
|1/3 Pounder
|$7.39
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
|Small Famous Fry
|$5.09
Double Portion Famous Fries for 2
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico
|Popular items
|Strawberry Almond Frost
|$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
|Acai Pomegranate
|$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
|Acai Sunrise
|$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
A delicious crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun, drenched in your choice of sauces with pickles!
|BBQ Platter
|$18.00
Choose 2 meats, Tri Tip, chicken, brisket, Blackberry Glazed Ribs, Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Sausage & 2 Sides potato salad, hard cider slaw, garden salad, baked beans, seasoned fries, tater tots
|Loaded Tots
|$9.00
Crispy tots topped with beer cheese, Burnt Ends, ranch &
Bacio Carryout & Eatery
1903 Park Ave, Chico
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Roast
Rubbed with dried and fresh herbs, thinly sliced (gf)
|Seasonal Rice Salad
Let it Grain: brown rice quinoa blend, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, scallion, walnuts, almonds, lemon dijon vinaigrette, crispy kale. (gf/v)
|Bacio Banh Mi
|$11.00
5-spice braised pork, Asian Slaw, creamy sriracha, Kimchi, hot & sour sauce
Parkside Tap House
115 3rd Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$21.00
Knuckle & Claw Lobster, Smoked Gouda, Gruyere Bechamel, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Thick-cut Sourdough with Parmesan Crust.
|BOJ Burger
|$18.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.
|Pretzels and Beer Cheese
|$16.00
House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.
Om On The Range
301 Main Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Yucon Fries
|$7.00
House made Yucon Potato Fries served with vegan dill sauce
|Pulled BBQ Chicken Sando
|$16.50
|Buffalo Chicken Sando
|$17.50
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights
300 Broadway St, Chico
|Popular items
|Full Thai Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, tomato, melted mozzarella, lettuce and creamy spicy spread
|Full Moroccan Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, green chilies, Moroccan sauce, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
|Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Porridge
|$6.00
Grains: rolled oats, yellow corn grits, black quinoa, sorghum, amaranth
Almond butter, dates, cinnamon toast croutons, pears, dried apples , pepitas, flaxseed, honey
|Avocado Toast
|$6.50
Avocado
Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin
Lemon Zest
Maldon Sea Salt
Olive Oil
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Camina Blonde Bread
Pedrozo Farms Northern Gold
farm fresh eggs
Umami Sauce (contains Soy & Egg)
Bacon Jam (Niman Ranch Bacon):
Mad Dash Pizza
2391 Cohasset Road, Chico
|Popular items
|Large
|$2.09
32 oz drink
|Salad
|$4.29
Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.
|Mad Maui
|$7.79
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
WRAPS
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico
|Popular items
|Fusion Bowl
|$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
|Mystic Mandarin
|$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
|Fusion Wrap
|$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Popular items
|Big Pretzel
|$11.00
House made half pound pretzel, Torpedo cheddar beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
|Moroccan Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, preserved lemon, quinoa, cucumber, goat cheese, spiced chickpea croutons, caramelized onion vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
|The Rooster
|$17.00
Cajun spiced and buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken breast, red rooster aioli, shredded cabbage, house sweet and spicy pickles, 20 year sourdough brioche, choice of side | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
Burger Hut Burgers
3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico
|Popular items
|Classic NHS
|$9.99
Our Classic Neighborhood Special Value Meal - Regular size hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda
|Family Famous Fry
|$8.29
Family Portion Famous Fries for 4
|1/3 Pounder
|$7.39
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
The Banshee
134 West 2nd Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Tacos
|$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
|Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
379 E Park Ave, Chico
|Popular items
|20 Pc Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
Stoble
229 West 2nd Avenue, Chico
The ROOST Café
817 Main St, Chico
Fresh Twisted Cafe JR
156 Eaton Rd, Chico
Fresh Twisted Cafe
East Eaton Road, Chico
Om Foods
142 Broadway St, Chico
Sicilian Cafe
1020 Main St, Chico