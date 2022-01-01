Chico restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chico restaurants

11 Beach Hut Deli image

 

11 Beach Hut Deli

146 W. 2nd St., Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

2412 Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Byron's Hawaiian$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapeno bacon
The Old Timer$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and black olives
Basic Pepperoni$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Tender Loving Coffee image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tender Loving Coffee

365 E 6th St., Chico

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Southwest Burrito$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
The Classic Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with roma tomato, red onion basil, Ciao non dairy cheese and red pepper aioli on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
J’s Tacos & Beer image

 

J’s Tacos & Beer

900 Cherry Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Adobada Fries$12.00
French Fries, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa
Adobada Mulita$5.00
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa
Asada Mulita$7.00
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa
Burban Kitchen image

 

Burban Kitchen

1925 Market Place, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Carlos Burger$16.00
5-Dot Ranch ground steak, cooked medium, Orland Farmstead Creamery jalapeno queso fresco, avocado mash, marinated tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, on a brioche bun and served with fries.
Spicy Buddha For 2$20.00
Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron Vodka, Agave, Fresh Lemon, Serrano Chili Pepper, Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken, breaded and fried, and served with fries.
Burger Hut Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Hut Burgers

2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO

Avg 4.5 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Famous Fry$8.29
Family Portion Famous Fries for 4
1/3 Pounder$7.39
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
Small Famous Fry$5.09
Double Portion Famous Fries for 2
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Almond Frost$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A delicious crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun, drenched in your choice of sauces with pickles!
BBQ Platter$18.00
Choose 2 meats, Tri Tip, chicken, brisket, Blackberry Glazed Ribs, Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Sausage & 2 Sides potato salad, hard cider slaw, garden salad, baked beans, seasoned fries, tater tots
Loaded Tots$9.00
Crispy tots topped with beer cheese, Burnt Ends, ranch &
Bacio Carryout & Eatery image

 

Bacio Carryout & Eatery

1903 Park Ave, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tri Tip Roast
Rubbed with dried and fresh herbs, thinly sliced (gf)
Seasonal Rice Salad
Let it Grain: brown rice quinoa blend, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, scallion, walnuts, almonds, lemon dijon vinaigrette, crispy kale. (gf/v)
Bacio Banh Mi$11.00
5-spice braised pork, Asian Slaw, creamy sriracha, Kimchi, hot & sour sauce
Parkside Tap House image

 

Parkside Tap House

115 3rd Street, Chico

Avg 3.6 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Mac N Cheese$21.00
Knuckle & Claw Lobster, Smoked Gouda, Gruyere Bechamel, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Thick-cut Sourdough with Parmesan Crust.
BOJ Burger$18.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$16.00
House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.
Om On The Range image

 

Om On The Range

301 Main Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Yucon Fries$7.00
House made Yucon Potato Fries served with vegan dill sauce
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sando$16.50
Buffalo Chicken Sando$17.50
Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Thai Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, Thai peanut sauce, tomato, melted mozzarella, lettuce and creamy spicy spread
Full Moroccan Chicken Sandwich$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, green chilies, Moroccan sauce, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
Stoble Coffee image

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Porridge$6.00
Grains: rolled oats, yellow corn grits, black quinoa, sorghum, amaranth
Almond butter, dates, cinnamon toast croutons, pears, dried apples , pepitas, flaxseed, honey
Avocado Toast$6.50
Avocado
Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin
Lemon Zest
Maldon Sea Salt
Olive Oil
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Camina Blonde Bread
Pedrozo Farms Northern Gold
farm fresh eggs
Umami Sauce (contains Soy & Egg)
Bacon Jam (Niman Ranch Bacon):
Mad Dash Pizza image

 

Mad Dash Pizza

2391 Cohasset Road, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large$2.09
32 oz drink
Salad$4.29
Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.
Mad Maui$7.79
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

WRAPS

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico

Avg 4.7 (13283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fusion Bowl$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Pretzel$11.00
House made half pound pretzel, Torpedo cheddar beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Moroccan Quinoa Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, preserved lemon, quinoa, cucumber, goat cheese, spiced chickpea croutons, caramelized onion vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
The Rooster$17.00
Cajun spiced and buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken breast, red rooster aioli, shredded cabbage, house sweet and spicy pickles, 20 year sourdough brioche, choice of side | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
Burger Hut Burgers image

 

Burger Hut Burgers

3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic NHS$9.99
Our Classic Neighborhood Special Value Meal - Regular size hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda
Family Famous Fry$8.29
Family Portion Famous Fries for 4
1/3 Pounder$7.39
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
The Banshee image

 

The Banshee

134 West 2nd Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banh Mi Tacos$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
Baja Style Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas
Tackle Box Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tackle Box Bar & Grill

379 E Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.2 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Pc Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Stoble image

 

Stoble

229 West 2nd Avenue, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
The ROOST Café image

 

The ROOST Café

817 Main St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Twisted Cafe JR

156 Eaton Rd, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Twisted Cafe

East Eaton Road, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Om Foods

142 Broadway St, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sicilian Cafe

1020 Main St, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
