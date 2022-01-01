Chico bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Chico
PIZZA
The Commons
2412 Park Ave, Chico
Popular items
Basic Pepperoni
$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Special Pepperoni
$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, basil, balsamic reduction, and garlic
CBR
$20.00
Garlic white sauce, cheese, Porter Braised Chicken, jalapeno bacon, chives, and marinated tomatoes
Burban Kitchen
1925 Market Place, Chico
Popular items
The Carlos Burger
$16.00
5-Dot Ranch ground steak, cooked medium, Orland Farmstead Creamery jalapeno queso fresco, avocado mash, marinated tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, on a brioche bun and served with fries.
Spicy Buddha For 2
$20.00
Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron Vodka, Agave, Fresh Lemon, Serrano Chili Pepper, Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken, breaded and fried, and served with fries.
Parkside Tap House
115 3rd Street, Chico
Popular items
BOJ Burger
$18.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese
$16.00
House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.
Tap House Burger
$15.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli.
The Banshee
134 West 2nd Street, Chico
Popular items
Banh Mi Tacos
$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos
$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
Baja Style Fish Tacos
$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas