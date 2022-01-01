Chico bars & lounges you'll love

The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

2412 Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basic Pepperoni$17.00
Red sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Special Pepperoni$20.00
Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, basil, balsamic reduction, and garlic
CBR$20.00
Garlic white sauce, cheese, Porter Braised Chicken, jalapeno bacon, chives, and marinated tomatoes
Burban Kitchen image

 

Burban Kitchen

1925 Market Place, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Carlos Burger$16.00
5-Dot Ranch ground steak, cooked medium, Orland Farmstead Creamery jalapeno queso fresco, avocado mash, marinated tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, on a brioche bun and served with fries.
Spicy Buddha For 2$20.00
Hangar 1 Buddha's Hand Citron Vodka, Agave, Fresh Lemon, Serrano Chili Pepper, Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken, breaded and fried, and served with fries.
Parkside Tap House image

 

Parkside Tap House

115 3rd Street, Chico

Avg 3.6 (307 reviews)
Takeout
BOJ Burger$18.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$16.00
House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.
Tap House Burger$15.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli.
The Banshee image

 

The Banshee

134 West 2nd Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banh Mi Tacos$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
Baja Style Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas
Tackle Box Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tackle Box Bar & Grill

379 E Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.2 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
20 Pc Chicken Nuggets$6.99
