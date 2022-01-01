Chico cafés you'll love

  • Chico
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Chico

Tender Loving Coffee image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tender Loving Coffee

365 E 6th St., Chico

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
Vegan Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard
Vegan Southwest Burrito$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
More about Tender Loving Coffee
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Chocolate Chai Frost$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Stoble Coffee image

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Porridge$6.00
Grains: rolled oats, yellow corn grits, black quinoa, sorghum, amaranth
Almond butter, dates, cinnamon toast croutons, pears, dried apples , pepitas, flaxseed, honey
Avocado Toast$6.50
Avocado
Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin
Lemon Zest
Maldon Sea Salt
Olive Oil
Lunch Special$10.00
Choice of any half of a sandwich and side Stoble salad or cup of soup
More about Stoble Coffee
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

WRAPS

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico

Avg 4.7 (13283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Almond Frost$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
Mango Madness Frost$5.95
Green tea and diced mango.
Chocolate Chai Frost$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

