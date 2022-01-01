Chico cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Chico
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tender Loving Coffee
365 E 6th St., Chico
|Popular items
|BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
|Vegan Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard
|Vegan Southwest Burrito
|$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico
|Popular items
|Acai Pomegranate
|$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
|Chocolate Chai Frost
|$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
|Acai Sunrise
|$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
|Popular items
|Porridge
|$6.00
Grains: rolled oats, yellow corn grits, black quinoa, sorghum, amaranth
Almond butter, dates, cinnamon toast croutons, pears, dried apples , pepitas, flaxseed, honey
|Avocado Toast
|$6.50
Avocado
Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin
Lemon Zest
Maldon Sea Salt
Olive Oil
|Lunch Special
|$10.00
Choice of any half of a sandwich and side Stoble salad or cup of soup