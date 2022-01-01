Chico sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Chico
11 Beach Hut Deli
146 W. 2nd St., Chico
|Popular items
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Bacio Carryout & Eatery
1903 Park Ave, Chico
|Popular items
|Bacio Banh Mi
|$11.00
5-spice braised pork, Asian Slaw, creamy sriracha, Kimchi, hot & sour sauce
|Tri Tip Roast
Rubbed with dried and fresh herbs, thinly sliced (gf)
|Thai Noodle Salad
Marinated sesame noodles, carrot, broccolini, red onion and red bell pepper. (v)
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights
300 Broadway St, Chico
|Popular items
|Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
|Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza
|$15.95
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushroom and marinara
|Stuffed Focaccia Ring
|$12.95
Baked focaccia bread ring stuffed with bacon, mozzarella, topped with pesto