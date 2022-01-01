Chico sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Chico

11 Beach Hut Deli image

 

11 Beach Hut Deli

146 W. 2nd St., Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
More about 11 Beach Hut Deli
Bacio Carryout & Eatery image

 

Bacio Carryout & Eatery

1903 Park Ave, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacio Banh Mi$11.00
5-spice braised pork, Asian Slaw, creamy sriracha, Kimchi, hot & sour sauce
Tri Tip Roast
Rubbed with dried and fresh herbs, thinly sliced (gf)
Thai Noodle Salad
Marinated sesame noodles, carrot, broccolini, red onion and red bell pepper. (v)
More about Bacio Carryout & Eatery
Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Turkey Avocado Sandwich$17.95
Hickory smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza$15.95
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushroom and marinara
Stuffed Focaccia Ring$12.95
Baked focaccia bread ring stuffed with bacon, mozzarella, topped with pesto
More about Broadway Heights
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

WRAPS

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico

Avg 4.7 (13283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Almond Frost$5.95
Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.
Mango Madness Frost$5.95
Green tea and diced mango.
Chocolate Chai Frost$5.95
Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

