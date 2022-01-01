Bacon cheeseburgers in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Burger Hut Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
|Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
|$7.69
A classic flavor combination. A 1/4 lb. Burger with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and bacon.
More about The Foodie Cafe
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Vegan Bacon Onion Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Gourmet Bacon Onion Cheese Burger: Field burger w/vegie bacon, vegan cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Fresh ground beef patty topped with thick-sliced candied whiskey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard & homemade BBQ Sauce. Hog Heaven!