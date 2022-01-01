Bruschetta in Chico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

2412 Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Pizza$20.00
More about The Commons
Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights - Chico

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bidwell Bruschetta on Focaccia Bread$11.95
Fig jam, creamy mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, chopped Roma tomato, onion and olive oil
More about Broadway Heights - Chico

