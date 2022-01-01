Cake in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve cake
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
|Carrot Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
More about The Foodie Cafe
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Cake
|$7.00
Choose a Flavor
More about Broadway Heights
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights
300 Broadway St, Chico
|Black Ale Fudge Cake
|$8.50
More about Stoble Coffee
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
|Chamomile Almond Cake (GF)
|$5.00
Gluten Free | Dairy Free
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
WRAPS
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
|Carrot Cake
|$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Flourless Marble Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Housemade espresso ice cream, crème anglaise, cookie crumble | Allergens: Nuts, Egg, Dairy
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
Kombucha roasted strawberries, dulce de leche, whipped cream | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy