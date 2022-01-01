Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
Carrot Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cake$7.00
Choose a Flavor
More about The Foodie Cafe
Parkside Tap House image

 

Parkside Tap House

115 3rd Street, Chico

Avg 3.6 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cakes$15.00
More about Parkside Tap House
Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Black Ale Fudge Cake$8.50
More about Broadway Heights
Stoble Coffee image

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chamomile Almond Cake (GF)$5.00
Gluten Free | Dairy Free
More about Stoble Coffee
Item pic

WRAPS

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico

Avg 4.7 (13283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
Carrot Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Item pic

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Marble Chocolate Cake$8.00
Housemade espresso ice cream, crème anglaise, cookie crumble | Allergens: Nuts, Egg, Dairy
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
Kombucha roasted strawberries, dulce de leche, whipped cream | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Carrot Cake

Tacos

Steak Salad

Muffins

Pretzels

Mushroom Burgers

Avocado Toast

Croissants

Map

More near Chico to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston