Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve cheese fries

The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Our tri tip chili over our seasoned fries with sharp cheddar, sour cream and onions
Beer Cheese Fries$7.00
More about The Foodie Cafe
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Fries$19.00
Fresh cut french fries, house ground brisket, sautéed peppers, onions, pepperoncinis, and a white cheddar cheese sauce | Allergens- Meat, Allium, Nightshades, Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
Burger Hut Burgers image

 

Burger Hut Burgers

3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Chili Cheese Fry$5.99
Single Portion Chili Cheese Fries for 1
More about Burger Hut Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Cappuccino

Miso Soup

Naan

Bread Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pizza

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Map

More near Chico to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston