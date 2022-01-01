Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve cheesecake

Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cheesecake$8.50
More about Broadway Heights
Item pic

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
Oatmeal cookie crust, fudged up malt, whipped cream | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Steak Salad

Salmon

Chicken Teriyaki

Popcorn Chicken

Taco Salad

Croissants

Map

More near Chico to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston