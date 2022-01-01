Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Cheesecake
Chico restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights
300 Broadway St, Chico
Avg 4.7
(3527 reviews)
Lemon Cheesecake
$8.50
More about Broadway Heights
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$8.00
Oatmeal cookie crust, fudged up malt, whipped cream | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
Browse other tasty dishes in Chico
Sweet Potato Fries
Tacos
Steak Salad
Salmon
Chicken Teriyaki
Popcorn Chicken
Taco Salad
Croissants
More near Chico to explore
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Oroville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston