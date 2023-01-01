Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sous Chef Salad$12.00
Seasonal greens, blue cheese, roasted almonds, farm fresh egg, bacon, seasonal veggies, guajillo buttermilk dressing
More about Stoble Coffee
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs salad$20.00
chopped romaine tossed in ranch, fra’mani rosemary ham and galantine turkey, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons Allergen: dairy egg nightshade poultry gluten pork
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

