Chef salad in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Stoble Coffee
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
|Sous Chef Salad
|$12.00
Seasonal greens, blue cheese, roasted almonds, farm fresh egg, bacon, seasonal veggies, guajillo buttermilk dressing
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Chefs salad
|$20.00
chopped romaine tossed in ranch, fra’mani rosemary ham and galantine turkey, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons Allergen: dairy egg nightshade poultry gluten pork