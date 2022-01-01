Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto pizza in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve chicken pesto pizza

Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights - Chico

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Alfredo Chicken Pizza$17.95
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, pesto Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken and diced Roma tomato.
More about Broadway Heights - Chico
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pizza$23.00
Fennel-Basil pesto, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted tomatoes, chicken, sauteed mushrooms, balsamic glazed onions, garnished with Parmesan cheese on a Brewer's yeast dough.
Allergens- Gluten, Allium, Dairy, Nighshades
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

