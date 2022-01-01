Chicken pizza in Chico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

2412 Park Ave, Chico

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken 'n' Waffle Pizza$20.00
Butter Base, Cheese, Chicken, Belgium Waffles, Maple Syrup, and Jalapeño Bacon
Butter Chicken Pizza$20.00
Chef Andy's pizza take on this fun Indian dish. We use a garlic butter rice as the base. The top the rest of the pizza with onions, tomatoes, and our house made butter chicken. Finished with chopped cilantro and half of a lemon to squeeze over this delight. Try now, thank later!!
More about The Commons
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guajillo Chicken Pizza$19.00
A street taco inspired pizza with smoked chicken, Guajillo sauce and mozzarella, garnished with red onions, house escabeche, Guajillo crema, cilantro and lime wedges.
Allergens- Nightshades, Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Poultry
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

