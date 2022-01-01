Chicken pizza in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA
The Commons
2412 Park Ave, Chico
|Chicken 'n' Waffle Pizza
|$20.00
Butter Base, Cheese, Chicken, Belgium Waffles, Maple Syrup, and Jalapeño Bacon
|Butter Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
Chef Andy's pizza take on this fun Indian dish. We use a garlic butter rice as the base. The top the rest of the pizza with onions, tomatoes, and our house made butter chicken. Finished with chopped cilantro and half of a lemon to squeeze over this delight. Try now, thank later!!
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Guajillo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
A street taco inspired pizza with smoked chicken, Guajillo sauce and mozzarella, garnished with red onions, house escabeche, Guajillo crema, cilantro and lime wedges.
Allergens- Nightshades, Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Poultry