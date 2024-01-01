Chipotle chicken in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
555 Flying V Street Ste 107, Chico
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$14.25
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
WRAPS
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
250 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$14.25
Enjoy a bowl of marinated chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, fire-roasted corn, with a chipotle ranch dressing.