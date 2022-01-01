Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve fish and chips

Burger Hut Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Hut Burgers

2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO

Avg 4.5 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$11.59
Three pieces of our classic beer battered cod on top of a medium size portion of our famous fries.
More about Burger Hut Burgers
Old Chico Fish & Chips image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old Chico Fish & Chips$20.00
Crystal Wheat battered fresh day boat pacific cod, Pale malt fries, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce, charred lemon | Allergens: Eggs, Seafood, Gluten
Kid's Fish & Chips$10.00
Kid's portion of Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce, malted fries and charred lemon | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Seafood
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
Burger Hut Burgers image

 

Burger Hut Burgers

3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$11.59
Three pieces of our classic beer battered cod on top of a medium size portion of our famous fries.
More about Burger Hut Burgers

