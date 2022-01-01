Fish and chips in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Burger Hut Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
|Fish and Chips
|$11.59
Three pieces of our classic beer battered cod on top of a medium size portion of our famous fries.
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Old Chico Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Crystal Wheat battered fresh day boat pacific cod, Pale malt fries, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce, charred lemon | Allergens: Eggs, Seafood, Gluten
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$10.00
Kid's portion of Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce, malted fries and charred lemon | Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Seafood