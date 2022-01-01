Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve french toast

Stoble Coffee image

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$8.00
cinnamon, eggs, cream, brown sugar
with fruit compote, and goat milk greek yogurt
More about Stoble Coffee
The ROOST Café image

 

The ROOST Café

817 Main St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Special$15.99
2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 2 wedges of French Toast
1 Strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link, 1 Egg and 1 pancake or 1 French Toast$9.99
2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, 2 Eggs and choice of 1 Pancake or 1 slice French Toast$12.99
More about The ROOST Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Naan

Edamame

Popcorn Chicken

Waffles

Angus Burgers

Carrot Cake

Bread Pudding

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Chico to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston