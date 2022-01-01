French toast in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve french toast
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$8.00
cinnamon, eggs, cream, brown sugar
with fruit compote, and goat milk greek yogurt
The ROOST Café
817 Main St, Chico
|French Toast Special
|$15.99
2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 2 wedges of French Toast
|1 Strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link, 1 Egg and 1 pancake or 1 French Toast
|$9.99
|2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, 2 Eggs and choice of 1 Pancake or 1 slice French Toast
|$12.99