Greek salad in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve greek salad

MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -

163 East 2nd Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
More about MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -
Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights - Chico

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$18.45
Spinach, red onion and focaccia croutons tossed with red wine vinaigrette
on a bed of rice, garnished with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, purple cabbage,
carrot and cucumber. Served with focaccia bread
More about Broadway Heights - Chico

