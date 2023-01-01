Greek salad in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve greek salad
More about MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -
MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -
163 East 2nd Street, Chico
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
More about Broadway Heights - Chico
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights - Chico
300 Broadway St, Chico
|Greek Salad
|$18.45
Spinach, red onion and focaccia croutons tossed with red wine vinaigrette
on a bed of rice, garnished with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, purple cabbage,
carrot and cucumber. Served with focaccia bread