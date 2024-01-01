Gyoza in Chico

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chico restaurants that serve gyoza
Momona
330 Main Street, Chico
No reviews yet
GYOZA
$11.00
fried vegetable dumplings, black vinaigrette, chili oil, scallion, togarashi, goma
More about Momona
Nama Sake Sushi
1905 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$9.00
deep fried or pan seared pot stickers, spicy ponzu sauce
More about Nama Sake Sushi
