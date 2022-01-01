Honey chicken in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about The Foodie Cafe
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Sriracha Honey Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Premium Chicken breast hand breaded with our seasoned dredge and drizzled with our Sriracha Honey and Served with real mashed Potatoes & Garden Salad
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Marinated and crispy fried chicken, hot honey sauce, house dill pickles, and pepper jack on a sourdough brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Allergens: Gluten, Poultry, Sesame, Allium, Nightshades, Soy, Egg, Dairy