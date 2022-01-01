Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve honey chicken

The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sriracha Honey Fried Chicken$17.00
Premium Chicken breast hand breaded with our seasoned dredge and drizzled with our Sriracha Honey and Served with real mashed Potatoes & Garden Salad
More about The Foodie Cafe
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Marinated and crispy fried chicken, hot honey sauce, house dill pickles, and pepper jack on a sourdough brioche bun. Your choice of side.
Allergens: Gluten, Poultry, Sesame, Allium, Nightshades, Soy, Egg, Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

