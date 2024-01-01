Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve katsu

Momona

330 Main Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMOKED TOFU KATSU BAO$7.50
hoisin, cucumber pickles, slaw, pickled red onions
More about Momona
Nama Sake Sushi

1905 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Katsu Bento$25.00
More about Nama Sake Sushi

