Muffins in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Muffins
Chico restaurants that serve muffins
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tender Loving Coffee
365 E 6th St., Chico
Avg 4.7
(297 reviews)
Vegan Muffin - Blueberry
$4.50
Vegan Muffin - Lemon Poppy
$4.50
More about Tender Loving Coffee
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
Avg 4.7
(80 reviews)
Banana Date Muffin
$3.75
Cranberry-Apple Muffin (GF)
$3.75
More about Stoble Coffee
