Prawns in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve prawns

Broadway Heights image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Broadway Heights - Chico

300 Broadway St, Chico

Avg 4.7 (3527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Broadway Bowl Prawn$19.45
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
More about Broadway Heights - Chico
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Prawn & Salmon Pasta$25.00
Red prawns and Skuna Bay salmon in tomato cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, red onions, basil, penne pasta. Garnished with Estate Romanesco and house baked breadstick.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish, fish, allium, nightshade
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

