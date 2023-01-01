Prawns in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve prawns
More about Broadway Heights - Chico
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Broadway Heights - Chico
300 Broadway St, Chico
|Broadway Bowl Prawn
|$19.45
Black Japonica rice (high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Low in fat) lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, green onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico
1075 E 20th St, Chico
|Red Prawn & Salmon Pasta
|$25.00
Red prawns and Skuna Bay salmon in tomato cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, red onions, basil, penne pasta. Garnished with Estate Romanesco and house baked breadstick.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish, fish, allium, nightshade