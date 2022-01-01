Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla with fries or fruit cup
More about The Foodie Cafe
Om On The Range image

 

Om On The Range - 301 Main Street

301 Main Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$15.50
More about Om On The Range - 301 Main Street

