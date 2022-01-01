Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quiche in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Quiche
Chico restaurants that serve quiche
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Coffee!
365 E 6th St., Chico
Avg 4.7
(297 reviews)
Personal Quiche
$6.00
More about Coffee!
Stoble Coffee
418 Broadway Street, Chico
No reviews yet
Bacon-Gruyere-Spinach Quiche
$8.00
More about Stoble Coffee
