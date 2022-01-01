Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve quiche

Tender Loving Coffee image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Coffee!

365 E 6th St., Chico

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Quiche$6.00
More about Coffee!
Stoble Coffee image

 

Stoble Coffee

418 Broadway Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Gruyere-Spinach Quiche$8.00
More about Stoble Coffee

