Salmon in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Smoked Salmon Wedge
|$17.00
CrispyRomain wedge topped with our smoked salmon, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing with a balsamic glaze
|Honey & Whiskey Glazed Salmon
|$21.00
Beautiful salmon filet with Honey, Whiskey & Stone Ground Mustard glazed on a bed of real mashed potatoes and fresh veggies
Parkside Tap House
115 3rd Street, Chico
|Salmon Cakes
|$15.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00