Salmon in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve salmon

The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Wedge$17.00
CrispyRomain wedge topped with our smoked salmon, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing with a balsamic glaze
Honey & Whiskey Glazed Salmon$21.00
Beautiful salmon filet with Honey, Whiskey & Stone Ground Mustard glazed on a bed of real mashed potatoes and fresh veggies
More about The Foodie Cafe
Parkside Tap House image

 

Parkside Tap House

115 3rd Street, Chico

Avg 3.6 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cakes$15.00
Blackened Salmon$25.00
More about Parkside Tap House
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

 

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

1075 E 20th St, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$19.00
Chicken & andouille dirty rice, green bell pepper, onion, celery, corn, hominy, green tomatoes, corn-infused cream sauce | Allergens: Dairy
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

