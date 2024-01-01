Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Sashimi
Chico restaurants that serve sashimi
Nama Sake Sushi
1905 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico
No reviews yet
Sashimi Bento
$25.00
More about Nama Sake Sushi
The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi
346 Broadway Street, Chico
No reviews yet
Sake Sashimi
$16.00
sustainable salmon
Hamachi Sashimi
$17.00
yellowtail
Sake Toro Sashimi (ask chef)
$17.00
More about The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi
