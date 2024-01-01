Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Chico

Chico restaurants that serve sashimi

Nama Sake Sushi

1905 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico

Sashimi Bento$25.00
The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi

346 Broadway Street, Chico

Sake Sashimi$16.00
sustainable salmon
Hamachi Sashimi$17.00
yellowtail
Sake Toro Sashimi (ask chef)$17.00
