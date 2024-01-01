Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Nama Sake Sushi

1905 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico

No reviews yet
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$12.00
tempura sauce
More about Nama Sake Sushi
The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi

346 Broadway Street, Chico

No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Two Shrimp layered in Tempura batter
More about The Rawbar Restaurant & Sushi

