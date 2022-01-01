Tacos in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve tacos
J’s Tacos & Beer
900 Cherry Street, Chico
|Vegan Taco
|$3.25
|3 - J's tacos
|$12.00
|Taco de Adobada
|$2.75
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, onion , salsa + Guac
Burban Kitchen
1925 Market Place, Chico
|Deconstructed Short Rib Tacos Plate
|$16.00
Deconstructed tacos with 5-Dot Ranch boneless short-rib, slow cooked, served with corn tortillas, Pacific Culture curtido, onion crema, sauce verde, and black beans.
|Short Rib Tacos
|$16.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken thighs, served with coconut rice, seasonal vegetables, and red curry sauce.
The Banshee
134 West 2nd Street, Chico
|Banh Mi Tacos
|$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
|Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas