Tacos in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve tacos

J’s Tacos & Beer image

 

J’s Tacos & Beer

900 Cherry Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Taco$3.25
3 - J's tacos$12.00
Taco de Adobada$2.75
Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, onion , salsa + Guac
More about J’s Tacos & Beer
Deconstructed Short Rib Tacos Plate image

 

Burban Kitchen

1925 Market Place, Chico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deconstructed Short Rib Tacos Plate$16.00
Deconstructed tacos with 5-Dot Ranch boneless short-rib, slow cooked, served with corn tortillas, Pacific Culture curtido, onion crema, sauce verde, and black beans.
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Mary's Organic boneless chicken thighs, served with coconut rice, seasonal vegetables, and red curry sauce.
More about Burban Kitchen
Banh Mi Tacos image

 

The Banshee

134 West 2nd Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banh Mi Tacos$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
Baja Style Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas
More about The Banshee

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Popcorn Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Pretzels

Milkshakes

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Chico to explore

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Grass Valley

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston