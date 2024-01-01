Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Chico

Go
Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve tiramisu

Main pic

 

Franky's - 506 Ivy Street

506 Ivy Street, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Franky's - 506 Ivy Street
Item pic

 

Project Tea

1008 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cocoa Tiramisu$0.00
Tiramisu latte with premium chocolate syrup (non-dairy)
More about Project Tea

Browse other tasty dishes in Chico

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Turkey Burgers

Salmon

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Chili Dogs

Gyoza

Map

More near Chico to explore

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Marysville

No reviews yet

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston