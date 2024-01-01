Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Chico
/
Chico
/
Tiramisu
Chico restaurants that serve tiramisu
Franky's - 506 Ivy Street
506 Ivy Street, Chico
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$9.00
More about Franky's - 506 Ivy Street
Project Tea
1008 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico
No reviews yet
Cocoa Tiramisu
$0.00
Tiramisu latte with premium chocolate syrup (non-dairy)
More about Project Tea
