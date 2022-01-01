Turkey burgers in Chico
Chico restaurants that serve turkey burgers
HAMBURGERS
Burger Hut Burgers
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO
|Turkey Burger Meal
|$13.95
Our Turkey Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
|Turkey Burger
|$8.39
A seasoned ground turkey patty, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Burger Hut Burgers
3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico
|Turkey Burger
|$8.39
A seasoned ground turkey patty, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
|Turkey Burger Meal
|$13.95
Our Turkey Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink