Vegan sandwiches in Chico

Chico restaurants
Toast

Chico restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Tender Loving Coffee image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tender Loving Coffee

365 E 6th St., Chico

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard
More about Tender Loving Coffee
The Foodie Cafe image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Foodie Cafe

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Gourmet Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, roasted tomatoes, avocado, and sundried tomato basil pesto on multi grain bread
Vegan Jack Fruit Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
: BBQ sandwich with jackfruit pulled pork (vegan) topped with hard cider slaw
More about The Foodie Cafe

