Vegan sandwiches in Chico

Chico restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tender Loving Coffee
365 E 6th St., Chico
|Vegan Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Foodie Cafe
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico
|Vegan Gourmet Veggie Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, roasted tomatoes, avocado, and sundried tomato basil pesto on multi grain bread
|Vegan Jack Fruit Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
: BBQ sandwich with jackfruit pulled pork (vegan) topped with hard cider slaw