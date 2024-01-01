Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Chico

Chico restaurants
Chico restaurants that serve wedge salad

The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270

855 East Ave Ste 270, Chico

Wedge Salad$16.49
Allergens:
Blue Cheese Dressing - dairy, egg
Tree Nuts
Pork
Egg
Crumbles - dairy
More about The Pour House - Chico - 855 East Ave Ste 270
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

1075 E 20th St, Chico

Wedge Salad$17.50
Baby Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, shaved red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, broken tomato dressing, chives, fresh cracked black pepper | Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Pork
More about The Taproom at Sierra Nevada - Chico

