Chicken sandwiches in Chicopee

Chicopee restaurants
Chicopee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Country Trading Post

769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepper-Jack Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast, served with ranch, Chipolte BBQ, lettuce, pickle chips on a potato roll
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich$9.49
More about Country Trading Post
PIZZA • GRILL

Rumbleseat Bar and Grille

482 Springfield St, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
More about Rumbleseat Bar and Grille
