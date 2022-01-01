Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Chicopee

Chicopee restaurants
Chicopee restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Lucky Strike Restaurant image

 

Lucky Strike Restaurant

703 Grattan St, Chicopee

Avg 4.2 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap
More about Lucky Strike Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Falls Pizza and Craft Bar - 185 Grove Street

185 Grove Street, Chicopee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Panini$11.49
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Falls Pizza and Craft Bar - 185 Grove Street

