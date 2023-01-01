Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Chicopee

Go
Chicopee restaurants
Toast

Chicopee restaurants that serve egg benedict

Lucky Strike Restaurant image

 

Lucky Strike Restaurant

703 Grattan St, Chicopee

Avg 4.2 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$11.95
More about Lucky Strike Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Country Trading Post

769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$10.99
2 Poached Eggs on top of a Canadian bacon and an English Muffin. Topped with our famous Hollandaise
Half Eggs Benedict$7.99
One poached egg and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with our famous Hollandiase sauce
Philly Steak Eggs Benedict$11.49
2 Poached Eggs on top of an English Muffin, Shaved steak, peppers and onions.
Topped with Hollandaise
More about Country Trading Post

