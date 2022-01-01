Egg sandwiches in Chicopee
Chicopee restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Lucky Strike Restaurant
Lucky Strike Restaurant
703 Grattan St, Chicopee
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
More about Country Trading Post
FRENCH FRIES
Country Trading Post
769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee
|Loaded Egg Sandwich
|$8.99
The famous double stack egg sandwich, two fried Eggs, two choices of meat and Homefries
|Egg Sandwich w/Meat
|$4.99
One egg with bacon, ham or sausage on your choice of toast, English muffin or water roll. Add a side of home fries to complete the meal!