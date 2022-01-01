Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Chicopee

Go
Chicopee restaurants
Toast

Chicopee restaurants that serve french toast

Lucky Strike Restaurant image

 

Lucky Strike Restaurant

703 Grattan St, Chicopee

Avg 4.2 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast (3)$6.75
Short Stack French Toast$4.95
More about Lucky Strike Restaurant
Country Trading Post image

FRENCH FRIES

Country Trading Post

769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 French Toast$3.99
3 French Toast$6.99
2 Raisin French Toast$5.99
More about Country Trading Post

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicopee

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Chicopee to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston