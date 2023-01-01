Grilled chicken in Chicopee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rumbleseat Bar and Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille

482 Springfield St, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.09
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
Country Trading Post image

FRENCH FRIES

Country Trading Post

769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken BLT$8.99
