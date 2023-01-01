Quesadillas in Chicopee
Chicopee restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • GRILL
Rumbleseat Bar & Grille
482 Springfield St, Chicopee
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Country Trading Post
769 Burnett Rd, Chicopee
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Philly Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
Crispy grilled tortilla filled with Cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese, peppers and onions and shaved steak
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Crispy grilled tortilla filled with a blend of Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken