Chicos Taco House

Family restaurant with great food!
Dine-in, Carry out, Food Truck, Catering

5954 East M-55 • $

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Small-Nacho
Served on a plate full of our homemade tortilla chips and melted cheese plus onions and tomatoes
Soft Shell Tacos
Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Hard shellTacos
Served with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese (sold individually)
Shredded Chicken Wet
Hand pulled & seasoned wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Small Bag Chips$5.20
Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go
Ground Beef Wet
Seasoned beef wrapped in a folded flour tortilla stuffed with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes refried beans then smothered with our homemade sauce topped with melted shredded cheese
Large Bag Chips$7.95
Homemade Seasoned Specialty Chips to go
Ground Beef-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Hot Sauces
Handcrafted and made fresh daily
Enchiladas
Rolled up corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of filling below smothered in homemade sauce and melted cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5954 East M-55

Cadillac MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

