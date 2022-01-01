Chicos Tex Mex

eShin Noodle Bar

Thank you for visiting eShin Noodle Bar, our new city-style ramen and small plates eatery. Our two chefs, after years of training at Michelin-starred NYC restaurants, have made the permanent move to Long Island post-COVID. We aim to set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience. Each ingredient of each recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness. Each day requires attention to detail and “wholehearted” effort and caring, for which there is no substitute. We hope you will find our decor fresh and inviting & our service warm and friendly.

