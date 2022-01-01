Go
Toast

Chicos Tex Mex

Come in and enjoy!

30 NY-25A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunch Taco$4.00
Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso,
filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and
sour cream
Street Taco$3.00
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and
your choice of protein
Classic Taco$3.00
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato,
sour cream and your choice of protein
Ground Beef And Cheese Empanada$4.00
Birria Tacos$3.99
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Churro$2.50
Chicken Burrito$11.99
Chicken Bowl$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Chicken Chalupa$4.99
See full menu

Location

30 NY-25A

Setauket NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Country Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bango Bowl - Setauket

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SLURP RAMEN

No reviews yet

Japanese ramen right here in downtown Port Jefferson. Fun and casual, come and try some Japanese comfort food favorites!

eShin Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting eShin Noodle Bar, our new city-style ramen and small plates eatery. Our two chefs, after years of training at Michelin-starred NYC restaurants, have made the permanent move to Long Island post-COVID. We aim to set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience. Each ingredient of each recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness. Each day requires attention to detail and  “wholehearted” effort and caring, for which there is no substitute. We hope you will find our decor fresh and inviting & our service warm and friendly.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston