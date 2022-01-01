Go
Chido Taco Lounge

Come in and enjoy! Modern Highend cocktail and taco lounge

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123

Popular Items

Rice Bowl$10.00
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$8.00
Bread Pudding with Croissants in a custard, baked to golden brown. Cinnamonsugar Dust, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream
Jerk Chicken Taco (spicy)$6.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Jerk Salsa, Flour Tortilla
Flautas$16.00
Cajeta Churros (2)$6.00
Carne Asada Steak$28.00
8 Oz Wagyu Flank, Tajin Fries or Rice and Beans
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Grilled Chicken and Salad$10.00
Mexican Vanilla Ice cream$4.00
Half Caesar$9.00
Charred Romaine, Corn, Fried Avocado, Lime Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressing
Location

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123

Frisco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

